Puebla presented its new reinforcement to the rhythm of reggae

True to their way of being in social networks, once again the Uncle Puebla returned to shake his fans with an ad accompanied by good reggae music through the Cortichallenge, or the one It could be the new celebration of the players of La Franja for the Clausura 2022.

Puebla announced the arrival of the midfielder Jordi Cortizo as a new reinforcement of the cadre that directs Nicolas Larcamón and as always he gave it a unique touch remembering that the player is the creator of the movement Cortichallenge.

This movement is nothing more than a celebration to the rhythm of reggae that the player himself made again for the club’s social networks, which sparked dozens of comments. Some even imitated the way of dancing of the soccer player, who comes from the Xolos of Tijuana.

The famous uncle Puebla He even asked his fans if they would like the players to celebrate the team’s next goal in this way, which He begins his participation on Friday, January 7, against América at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Puebla has taken with philosophy the arrival of its reinforcements for the Closing 2022 despite the fact that they are not players with a large poster as was the case of the Uruguayan Kevin Ramírez. However, Larcamón could once again take advantage of this squad and try to reach, at least, the Repechage.