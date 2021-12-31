It’s official! Apps must pay 2% tax in CDMX; They will not be able to collect it from clients – El Financiero

The Government of Mexico City published this Thursday in the Official Gazette the increase of 2 percent of the tax on distribution applications, which makes the entry into force of the new tax official.

Rappi, Amazon, Mercado Libre, Uber Eats, DidiThey, among other delivery companies, will pay to use the metropolis’ infrastructure.

Although the CDMX Gazette does not specify in its sections from when digital platforms must make this payment, article 307 clarifies that the tax it is non-transferable, that is, firms will not be able to transfer this tax to users.

“The exploitation referred to in this article is non-transferable and will not be subject to transfer, nor should it be included in the total cost by the user, nor be charged to third-party bidders or any other third party that delivers packages, food, provisions or any type of merchandise ”specifies the document.

A couple of weeks ago, the CDMX treasurer, Roberto Fernandez, confirmed this information by explaining that they are looking for capital authorities that this new assessment The applications pay it and not the consumers, because during the pandemic these companies grew exponentially.

“We do want to tax this new digital commerce activity, with this use of 2 percent of the total payment, so that the platforms pay it, not the users, not the distributors, because this new digital commerce activity is not acceptable. somehow taxed and reality is changing ”, he emphasized.

However, when the news was released that the Tax Code of the Mexican capital would be reformed, businessmen and organizations, such as Coparmex, assured that said increase would result in a “modification to the cost structure of the intermediary platforms and thousands of restaurants, micro and small businesses, which will inevitably have an impact on the prices paid by final consumers, increasing the already high inflation and, with it, directly affecting the pockets of Mexican families who demand these services ”.

In addition, they accused that this tax is to all “unconstitutional lights, illegal, discriminatory and discretionary ”.