“It gives you more confidence”: the young driver who praised the experience of Checo Pérez

In his first year with Red Bull, Sergio Checo Pérez He went through one of his best seasons in Formula 1. For the Mexican, 2021 included a victory – in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – and five podiums, and also maneuvers that will be remembered, such as his defense against Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. For this reason, the man from Guadalajara earned the respect of his teammates, who already see him as one of the rivals to beat on the track.

Checo Pérez He is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, since, with 231 Grands Prix held, he is the fourth with the most races among active riders. In that sense, one of the competitors who gave the surprise during the 2021 campaign put the man from Guadalajara in a select group and gave him high praise.

The Mexican repeated fourth place in the Drivers’ World Championship

Lando Norris finished the Drivers’ World Championship in sixth position and accumulated four podiums. At 22, the McLaren driver became one of the revelations of Formula 1, and the biggest question is whether he will be able to maintain his level next year. In that sense, the Briton argued what motivates him to compete: “Every time I race against Lewis or Valtteri Bottas, or Max Verstappen or Sergio Pérez, I think the only thing that really gives you is more confidence.”

“You know that when you’re in this position more often, whether it’s next year or two, then you feel ready to compete against them all the time and ready to beat them,” Lando Norris added confidently. To maintain that level, Checo Pérez He will have another strong competitor on the track who could complicate his aspirations, although the Briton will have to confirm his level in his fourth year in F1.

Lando Norris scored 160 points in the world championship

Checo Pérez’s record that nobody equaled in 2021

Checo Pérez It was Red Bull’s last-minute acquisition for 2021 and he more than fulfilled his first year with the Austrian team. The figure of the Mexican driver grew substantially in 2020, when, with Racing Point, he achieved his first personal victory and with an unprecedented record.

In the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, and after a difficult start to the race, the man from Guadalajara was relegated to last position on the first lap and, after a great comeback, finished first. Pérez took advantage of Verstappen’s retirement and Hamilton’s absence to climb to the top step of the podium. That fact was unprecedented in the history of F1 and, in this 2021, no pilot could repeat such a feat.