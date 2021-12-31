Exatlón México: Athlete of GUARDIANS will arrive at the altar; so was the romantic marriage proposal

The followers of Exatlon Mexico They were surprised after one of the most beloved athletes in the competition announced that in the coming months she will arrive at the altar after receiving a romantic proposal from her sentimental partner.

It was in this 2021 when the TV station of the Ajusco surprised all its followers by announcing the launch of the fifth season of Exatlon Mexico, one of the most successful television shows in recent years.

In this sense, one of the most beloved athletes of the Guardians team moved all Internet users after announcing that she will get married after living one of her best experiences on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Guardians athlete will reach the altar

Through her account on Instagram, the brilliant athlete shared a video that shows the exact moment in which she receives the romantic marriage proposal, something that caused surprise among all viewers.

Before his millions of followers, Briseida acosta He showed his face of excitement after receiving the proposal to which he immediately said yes, so there will be a wedding in the coming months.

The news did not go unnoticed by the great figures of Exatlón México as stars of the stature of Mati Álvarez and Jazmín Hernández wished him the best in his new personal stage.

Who is Briseida Acosta?

Briseida acosta is an outstanding athlete who had the opportunity to participate in the fifth season of Exatlon Mexico where unfortunately it became one of the first eliminated.

In addition to shining on the reality show, the athlete has the joy of participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Pan American Games.

