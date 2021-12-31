Canelo Álvarez’s strict order to take care of his luxury cars

Hobby

Mexico City / 12.30.2021





The race of Saul Alvarez It is one of the most successful in boxing. The various achievements and eccentric luxuries bear witness to all that the Canelo in his carrer.

Because of this, the Jalisco has a exclusive car collection in their mansion located in Guadalajara, which does not allow anyone to touch and damage them.

In a video on the channel Youtube from Graham Bensinger, the Canelo gives the American journalist and businessman a tour of his home, in which he boasts his Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Shelby mustang, a Rolls Royce and other cars.

“East [Rolls Royce] it is for a special occasion. I never drive it, I always go to the back and my driver drives. It’s elegant and I love it, “Alvarez commented as he showed off one of his cars.

After that, present to two of his friends who take care of his garage. On this, Besinger asked them if they ever worried about damaging a car, for which they answered in the negative, although they hope that never happens.

“Have you ever worried that they are damaged or scratched?“asked Bensinger.”No, and I hope that never happens“Canelo workers commented with a laugh.

Canelo immediately added in a serious tone: “No, that can’t happen“, referring to the fact that their cars must not receive any damage.

The video concludes with other shots of Saúl Álvarez’s mansion, which show his game room, the main room and an entire room with all his clothes.

