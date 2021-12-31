3 ideal crossfit exercises to tighten your glutes

Developing exercises through various physical routines performed at home is a great idea if you are looking to strengthen buttocks and other muscle groups. For those people who want to train and do not find the time to go to the gym, we will suggest practicing 3 exercises of crossfit, which we can do at home without any difficulty. Before starting to practice them, it is necessary to consult with a cardiologist due to the requirement of them, knowing if the athlete is suitable to do Globet Squat, Box Jump or Scissor Lunges.

The set of activities and tasks carried out by the athlete can be of the most varied nature, depending on the muscle group that you want to work on. Of crossfit, an ideal discipline to train the buttocks and harden them, we can take 3 exercises specific and develop them in the backyard or in a space without so many furniture and obstacles.

The Scissor Lunges is one of the best exercises for buttocks due to its efficient results in the tightening of said muscle. To do this, you must stand up and jump, while taking one leg forward and one back, with a movement similar to a stride. Then, with another jump, the position of the legs will be reversed so that the one that was in front will now be towards the back.

Another of the exercises from crossfit more complete is the Globet Squat. In it you should use a kettlebell or dumbbell and when standing, you should take the tool with both hands, holding it at chest level. In this case, the legs should remain open at shoulder height, while a deep squat should be performed keeping the weight close to the chest at all times. Then you should return to the starting position and repeat the exercise.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, Box Jump is a simple movement of the crossfit where its execution is very simple, although it will require a perfect concentration because an error in this type of exercises will cause injury. To strengthen glutes it will be necessary to face a wooden box, take the necessary momentum and jump with both legs until you are on top of the element.