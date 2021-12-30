YouTuber explodes his Tesla with dynamite to avoid paying battery

Editorial Mediotiempo

Did your car break down? You have two options, go to the mechanic to fix it or Blow it up into a thousand pieces! Yes, that radical move was taken by a Finnish content creator who blew up his tesla because the battery was damaged and when they told him how much it cost to replace it, he freaked out.

As we know that it may sound like a lie, we have the video that proves this nonsense, but let us tell you how a car battery gave rise to this viral content on YouTube by Pommijätkät (that’s what this is called influencer from Finland).

They explode a Tesla because its battery failed

This man had a Tesla Model S of the year 2013 and it was recently that the electric vehicle battery failed for its antiquity. When he went to the agency they informed him that changing it would cost 20 thousand euros, equivalent to more than 450 thousand Mexican pesos.

Incredulous by the ridiculous amount of money that they asked to him to fix the damage, the Finn committed a “madness” and decided dynamite your vehicle to upload it on YouTube. Yes indeed, Pommijätkät He argued that he did so in protest at the disproportionate prices.

In the video appears the Tesla with 30 kilos of explosives in an uninhabited region of Suomi, Finland. A recording team accompanies the influencer, who along with another YouTuber They throw a doll with the face of Elon Musk when they dynamite the vehicle.

The explosion of the Tesla is from minute 05:50 and you can see it from different shots