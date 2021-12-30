Who arrives as leaders in the main leagues in Europe at the end of the year?

2021 comes to an end and the fight for the championship in the main leagues of the world is in the middle of the season, with some tournaments in which the fight for first place is fought side by side, while in many others leaders have a significant advantage.

In ESPN We present you the panorama of how the main tournaments close in the Old continent.

Karim Benzema celebrates goal with Real Madrid with Vinicius Jr Ion Alcoba / Getty Images

England

The Premier league is dominated by the Manchester City and the game they play under the reins of Pep Guardiola. Currently they add 50 points and, for the moment, they do not have a close rival, since Chelsea have 42 units. The only one that could come close to him is Liverpool, who have one game down and have 41 points.

Spain

With a Barcelona in crisis and a Seville that has not kept pace, The league have you seen how the Real Madrid They have taken over the championship and with 19 games played they have 46 points, while Sevilla is in second place with 38 points and one game less. In the third place, the Betis of the Mexicans Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado marches in a surprising way.

Atlético de Madrid is in a crisis of results and is fifth with 30 points, while Barcelona is seventh with 28.

Germany

The Bundesliga It has only known a single owner in the last decade and it is the Bayern Munich. Nor is it a surprise at the end of the year that the Bavarian team is first 43 points in 17 matches, while Borussia Dortmund is in second place, with a deficit of nine points.

In third place and far from the lead is Freiburg, which has 29 units.

France

Leo Messi and company are the top favorites to obtain the League 1 by having an overwhelming advantage of 13 units over his closest pursuers.

The Paris Saint-Germain He marches with 46 points and an overwhelming pace, adding 39 goals and only having 17 goals against. In the second position is Nice with 33, the same amount that Marseille has, which is third.

Italy

The A series has experienced an intense struggle throughout the first semester, but in recent days the Inter de Milan has taken advantage of the pothole that Milan and Napoli went through.

The Neroazzurri team is in the first position with 46 points, while Milan is second with 42 points. In the third place is the Napoli of the Mexican Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano.

Portugal

It is the most even league within the strongest that Europe has, since Porto, Sporting and Benfica they fight for the lead.

Porto and Sporting fight for the first place and it is the Verdiblanco team that is in the first place, since they have 16 games played, while the Dragons team has 15. The Sporting team marches with 44 units, while his rivals have 41.

This situation may change this Thursday, since the Porto will play and in case of victory it would also reach 44 points and have a better goal difference.

Holland

In Holland there is an intense fight between the first three places and that is carried out by the PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord.

The farmer team and where Erick Gutiérrez militates marches in the first place with 43 units, while the Ajax he is second with 42 units and Edson Álvarez plays in that squad. Feyenoord is in third place with 39 points.

Belgium

Union Saint-Gilloise have surprised this season by unseating recent champions such as Brugge, Genk and Anderlecht from the leadership. They currently have 47 units in 21 commitments held. Meanwhile, Club Brujas is second with 40 points.

The last time the “Old Lady” painting was crowned league champion was in the 1934-1935 season.

The Mexican Gerardo Arteaga and Genk They are in ninth place with 29 points and Zulte Waregem, where Aztec midfielder Omar Govea participates, is in sixteenth place and runs the risk of losing the category.