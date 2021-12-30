Toyota’s hybrid cars continue to be a success, and Toyota increases its production – News – Hybrids and Electric

A few days ago Toyota spectacularly announced its strategy for the electrification of its vehicle fleet. A plan that includes the launch of 30 new models until 2035. There is a lot left for then, but all that strategy is propped up on the foundations of hybrid mobility. The Japanese are the founding fathers of hybrids, and their success continues to grow. Such is so Toyota has given the green light to the increase in the production of hybrid engines in order to satisfy market demand.

No one can deny that Toyota hybrids are a real success. The Japanese have made their engines their great bulwark. Although the company is now going to allocate a lot of resources to electric, it cannot stop in the production and development of hybrid engines. Electrified solutions available to everyone and that help reduce emissions, consumption and pollution. With these premises, the Polish plant expands its activities, adding a new production line.

The Toyota range has grown over the years. Since the original Prius we have seen the launch of many models and versions. The latest to join the company’s ranks has been the Toyota Yaris Cross, and everything indicates that it will be a bestseller. Given the increase in demand, the European division has had to reinforce the production of engines, mainly those of the smaller models. The 1.5L TNGA that powers the Yaris Cross and Yaris, which has recently been forced to bypass some production in the face of high demand.

Toyota increases production of its articulated hybrid scheme around the 1.5 engine.

In recent years Toyota’s plants in Poland have grown considerably. In 2018, the Walbrzych facility began production of the 1.8-liter e-CVT assembly for the fourth-generation hybrid powertrain. Three years later, the plant has three production lines for TNGA engines and hybrid transaxles, increasing operational capacity by 76%. Obviously, this increase has been accompanied by an increase in hybrid sales, from 30 to 70%.

Of course, Toyota’s European strategy is only one part of the great global offering. Between 1997 and 2021, the Japanese have sold a total of 18 million hybrid vehicles, which represents a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. According to calculations by Toyota itself, those 18 million hybrids would be equivalent to about 5.5 million electric ones. Of course, that figure will continue to grow more over the years, although there will come a time when electric companies will position themselves at the same level.

Needless to say that Toyota and its entire board of directors has been delighted with the opening of the second line at the Polish plant. Marvin Cooke, Toyota Europe Executive Vice President, said: “We continue to refine our hybrid technology and offer it in an ever-expanding range of vehicles at affordable prices. As a result, Toyota leads in CO2 reductions and Toyota customers have been able to begin their carbon reduction journey without delay. ”