The forward that Cruz Azul is looking for to replace Jonathan Rodríguez: José Manuel López

Jonathan Rodríguez is very soon to leave Cruz Azul. The Cabecita, author of 50 goals with the light blue jersey, including a scoring champion, will accept an offer from Saudi Arabia and will become the eleventh cement casualty for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament, one year after the end of his contract .

Al-Nassr will be the club that receives Cabecita, if his sale goes through. Currently the player and his representative are in full negotiations with the Arab team, which would pay around 6 million dollars for 100% of the Uruguayan pass. The Machine would recoup some of the money it invested for him in 2018.

For that reason, The top management of Cruz Azul are looking for a center forward who comes from having scored a lot of goals in the last semesters and that he can arrive at the club as soon as possible. Hopefully before the Closing 2022 begins, next January 8. And if you have experience in Liga MX, even better.

But nevertheless, From Argentina they revealed that the Machine activated the radar with the young forward of Lanús José Manuel López. 21 years old, 1.88 tall and 14 goals in 37 games were Flaco’s numbers in the maroon store this year. They assure that he is one of the “9” that DT Lionel Scaloni probes for the selection, inclusive.

The media Engranados highlighted that a proposal has not yet arrived for his letter to the maroon desk. “As it is a great promise for Lanús and Argentine football, closely followed by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine National Team, His high value would be key when evaluating or not his signing. In this sense, from the CD Granate they assure that, yet, there was no formal approach by the front “they pointed out.