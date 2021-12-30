Miguel Herrera’s demand injures one of his players, it is low from Tigres

December 29, 2021 18:11 hs

The main thing that Miguel Herrera has asked each and every one of the players of Tigers it is intensity, then, beyond order and following directions to the letter, Herrera demands dedication and that everyone runs.

Due to the great intensity that asks Miguel Herrera, Some problems have already been caused in feline training, one of them is the outbreak of a fight that was caused between Leo Fernández and Carlos Salcedo at the close of the Apertura 2021.

Now and in full preseason of the first semester of 2022, the high demand of Miguel Herrera and his coaching staff already caused a new problem and it is an injury that generates a significant loss

The player who loses Tigres and the time that will be low

It is because of the force that the players put in, which, according to I’m soccer, Erick avalosHe would have had a collision with a partner, which caused a meniscus injury, of which he had already undergone surgery in previous days and will keep him on leave for at least the next five weeks.

