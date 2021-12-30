Luis Romo to a signature to get to Rayados

The bombing of Blue Cross It is just around the corner.

David medrano

advanced in what is the exchange with Striped, which includes Charly rodriguez as a player of the Machine and Luis blunt as a soccer player of the regios.

Don Deivid has closely followed the negotiations between the two clubs. He was even one of the first to advance the exchange they planned, taking into account that Blue Cross could not renew the contract of Luis Romo.

The last of the exchange between Cruz Azul and Rayados

According to the report of David medrano, all parties involved reached an agreement. That is, both Striped What Blue Cross, as well as blunt Y Rodriguez They accepted the conditions of the exchange to carry it out.

That is why it only takes one signature to make it official. Luis Romo will become a reinforcement of Striped, while Charly rodriguez will come to Blue Cross, which has broken the transfer market towards the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022.

Luis Romo will play like this in his third team within the Liga BBVA MX, taking into account that he arrived at the Ferris wheel after passing through Queretaro. He was part of the squad that broke the untitled drought with the Machine.

The signings of Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022

The arrival of Christian Tabó seemed to be the best for Blue Cross, but it was only the beginning for the Machine. The Uruguayan arrived after passing through the Puebla and curiously, he was also wanted by Striped.

Later they made the signings of Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga, in another exchange with Chivas for Roberto Alvarado. The next thing for the Machine is to close the arrival of Cristian Pavon, from Boca Juniors and close roasted a very complete campus for him Closing 2022, despite the departure of key players such as Luis Romo or Jonathan Rodriguez.

