Exercise is more effective against anxiety than medication or therapy

The results

Results showed that anxiety levels fell from moderate to low after the three-month program for most of the participants.

Those who trained at a lower intensity were 3.62 times more likely to improve their anxiety symptoms. Those who trained at a higher intensity were 4.88 times more likely to improve their anxiety symptoms.

“There was a significant intensity trend towards improvement, that is, the more intensely they exercised, the more their anxiety symptoms decreased,” explained the study’s first author, Malin Henriksson, a doctoral student at the Sahlgrenska Academy and a specialist in general medicine. .

“The model involving 12 weeks of physical training, regardless of intensity, represents an effective treatment that should be available in primary health care more frequently for people with anxiety problems,” concluded Åberg.

A physical therapist supervised the one-hour routines for both groups three times a week. The workouts incorporated cardio and weight training. The 45-minute sessions began with a warm-up, continued with circular exercise in 12 locations, and concluded with stretching and cool-down.