Cruz Azul is close to signing Cristian Pavón from Boca Juniors

The Machine also wants to reinforce the central defense with 23-year-old Paraguayan Alex Duarte.

Pavón approaches Cruz Azul; a central from Paraguay will arrive

For: Raul Garrido DEC. 30. 2021

Cristian Pavon is getting closer to reaching the Liga BBVA MX with Blue Cross and it is that the celestial ones want to reinforce their team with a revulsive, technical and dribbling player as he is The Kichán.

The negotiation progresses and the attacker is still Boca Juniors He has already said yes to the Machine as our reporter learned in TUDN, Adrián Esparza and that is because the player has only six months left on his contract with the Xeneize team.

For its part, Boca welcomes the interest of Cruz Azul and is that the player only has six months of contract left with the greatest of Argentina, so that afterwards you can go free and the club Juan roman riquelme wants to deposit money.

The Kichán had a brief passage through the LA Galaxy of the MLS between 2019 and 2020 leaving 14 goals in the Californian team in more than 3,000 minutes played, quickly becoming a benchmark, although the Angelenos did not execute the purchase clause.

Pavón has already won the Argentina League with Boca Juniors three times, in addition to two Cups, the last one he won a couple of weeks ago executing a masterful penalty for the victory of the bosteros over Talleres.

On the other hand, Alex Duarte, Paraguayan defense, sounds to reach machine you’re looking for a central defender. The player is 23 years old and can soon join the sky blue team.