Banxico to launch digital currency by 2024: government of Mexico

The government of Mexico reported that by 2024 the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will have its own digital currency in circulation (CBDC, for its acronym in English), for considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure of utmost importance as options of great value to advance financial inclusion in the country.

“The Banxico reports that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure are of utmost importance as High-value options to advance financial inclusion in the country“, explained the government through the Twitter account of the Presidency of the Government of Mexico;Banxico sources reported that the central bank has not published a document in this regard.

The @Banxico reports that by 2024 it will have its own digital currency in circulation, considering these new technologies and the next-generation payment infrastructure are extremely important as options of great value to advance financial inclusion in the country. – Government of Mexico (@GobiernoMX) December 30, 2021

In this regard, the governor of Banxico, Alejandro Díaz de León, warned in July, during his participation in the 2021 Michel Camdessus Central Banking Conference, that the use of unsupported money, such as crypto assets, can lead to a crisisBecause although today’s world revolves around technology and central banks face the challenge of digital money, history shows that the widespread use of private money without a lender of last resort, combined with inadequate institutions, results in economic crisis, with the consequent reduction in welfare.

“Virtual assets should not be used to satisfy financial obligations or be managed only as currency, but rather must be used as currency of legal useThey must have certain properties for exchange, but I think they fail as a unit of account value and inefficient payment mechanisms, ”said the central bank governor.

Diaz de Leon said it is essential to hasten to analyze this issue, because in many international conversations and forums there has been talk about what is optimal and how to understand the multiple combinations that can lead to different digital currencies of central banks.

Meanwhile, Agustín Carstens, general manager of the International Settlement Bank (BIS, for its acronym in English), warned in early 2021 that the implementation of digital currencies as a new payment mechanism is almost a fact in the world’s economies, but there are still pending issues before implementing them and only the central banks should be in charge of creating these currencies.

“We cannot afford any degree of error, because if people trust this system and they are going to be exchanging values ​​in this way, there is no reason that the system crashed or that there is an error of 0.001, that is not acceptable, here there can be no error and that is why the systems have to be extremely efficient, ”said Carstens during your participation in the Fintech Business Perspectives Weekly, organized by ITAM.

What are digital currencies issued by central banks?

According to a study carried out by BBVA Research, the CBDC they are an alternative to cash They can be universally accessible or restricted to a particular group of users, that is, limited to banks or financial institutions.

CBDCs can also be anonymous, as in the case of cash, or identified, as if they were checking accounts. The former are based on tokens and the latter on accounts.

Difference between a digital currency and a cryptocurrency

BBVA explained in a document that digital currencies backed by central banks, such as the possible digital euro and the digital yuan, may be a reality in the coming years. Unlike cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum, it iscurrencies promise less volatility and greater security. In addition, they will have the support of their respective monetary institutions, responsible for ensuring financial stability.

With information from: Karen Guzmán.

AMP