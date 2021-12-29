The Spanish League is in danger

The number of infections in the first division teams would force a break

December 28, 2021 19:09

As a result of the appearance of the omicron coronavirus variant, several countries have been affected. Just on Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve, more than 6,000 flights were canceled. In Europe, the spike in infections is public and notorious.

In La Liga, Real Madrid together with Lugo were the first teams to suffer a covid-19 outbreak. Between them they accumulated almost 40 casualties due to infectious incidence. Madrid had to play impaired the last two days of the 2021 competition.

The Royal Society detected 10 positive cases in its staff after the return from vacation. The affected soccer players, from the moment they tested positive, are isolated in their homes, as established by the health protocol.

At FC Barcelona Clèment Lenglet and Dani Alves tested positive for covid-19. The two players are in good health, isolated in their homes and will be confirmed for the duel against Mallorca on January 2. Those were the first two cases, later, Jordi Alba was also notified as infected.

One of the most dramatic cases has been that of Rayo Vallecano, which confirmed 11 new cases of positive players to add a total of 17, forcing them to train this morning in the box. Only eight have been the players who have been able to train in the morning session. The Colombian goalkeeper Iván Arboleda, Balliu, Mario Hernández, with a subsidiary file, but a full-fledged player of the first team, Kevin Rodrigues, Santi Comesaña, Óscar Valentín, Isi Palazón and Andrés Martín have been the only players who have tested negative and who have been able to rejoin after the Christmas holidays.

Postponement

Faced with this situation, Rayo seriously considers requesting in a formal way the postponement of next Sunday’s clash against Atlético de Madrid. The current numbers would force the Ray to have to dispute the clash. La Liga protocol says that to be able to play the game, five players are necessary and to be able to complete a call with 13 players from the lower categories. Numbers that the Madrid team would meet today by having 7 players, including a goalkeeper, in addition to those that could be added from the subsidiary.

Real Valladolid has communicated that in the PCR tests carried out on the entire staff, three positives have been detected in covid-19 that, following health indications, have already been isolated at home. They are Kike Pérez, Rubén Álcaraz and Hugo Vallejo who will not be able to join the training sessions that begin this afternoon at four o’clock and will have to be confined to their respective homes.

In the same vein, Levante confirmed five coronavirus infections in its squad. The granota club specifies through an official statement that it involves three players and two staff members. “All of them are already isolated, complying with the sanitary protocol, under the control and monitoring of the club’s medical services,” the Granota club details.