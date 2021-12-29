Rodolfo Pizarro attacks TNT Sports commentator on social networks

Rodolfo Pizarro It is said that he is trying to return to Mexico, the options are Monterrey or Chivas, he continues with his customs of get into trouble through their social networks.

Now he gave by answering the commentator Omar Zerón from TNT, who criticized him about his footballing career, to which the player he answered personally.

It all started when Zero mentioned that to Pizarro you have been given several opportunities and he has not taken advantage of them, marking him as an overrated player.

“If the thing from Pizarro to @Rayados takes place umpteenth opportunity to an overrated, bloated player who doesn’t keep his feet on the ground and that lives from the collective work to achieve triumphs. Ahhh, I forgot, he hides in the important moments “.

Pizarro, in response and entangled by fans of the Rayados, in response got into the commentator’s personal issues: “Name leave it, nothing more to the other that her ex old woman does not speak to me so that she does not have so much resentment hahahaha but I understand my Omarcititititito! Hahaha greetings my king “.

Fans of Rayados and Pizarro asked that everything be fixed in an interview, but Zerón said that the Inter Miami player: “He does not accept it.”

Throughout his career, Pizarro has been involved in many problems and controversies for the use of his social networks and has even been fined by the teams where he has been, for this reason.