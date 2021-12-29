Roberto Alvarado will play his first match with Chivas against Necaxa

The Chivas of Guadalajara they prepare their last game of Preseason before starting the Clausura 2022 Tournament when on Saturday, January 8, they will have their debut receiving at the Stadium Akron to Mazatlán, for which they go with everything for the friendly duel against the Rays of Necaxa that will be held this Wednesday, December 29 in Aguascalientes.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The novelty is that in the call the brand-new reinforcement is already contemplated Roberto Alvarado, who had a very moved Tuesday with his presentation as a player of the Sacred Herd, the visit of several fans who took pictures and asked for an autograph, as well as the production of videos and images promotional items with the rojiblanco team.

Virtually no training with the template Guadalajara, the “Piojo” will now be available in this match against the Rays which will take place on the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Victoria Stadium, where the coach Marcelo Míchel Leaño will have the last chance to end their doubts about the start of a new campaign.

“For the last preseason game that Chivas will play before the start of the 2022 Closing Tournament, this Wednesday against Necaxa in the Stadium of the Heck, Marcelo Michel considered 30 players to make the trip to hydro-warm ground ”, published the official Chivas page.

Those summoned against Necaxa:

Goalkeepers: Raúl Gudiño, Miguel Jiménez, Raúl Rangel.

Defenses: Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce, Gilberto Orozco, Luis Olivas, Miguel Gómez, Hiram Mier, Jesús Sánchez, Antonio Briseño, Gabriel Martínez.

Midfielders: Jesús Molina, Sergio Flores, Pavel Pérez, Eduardo Torres, Fernando Beltrán, Sebastián Pérez, Cristian Calderón, Dylan Guajardo.

Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Isaac Brizuela, Ángel Zaldívar, Jesús Angulo, Sebastián Martínez, Jonathan Parra.