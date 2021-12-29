Mario Osuna no longer reported with América for CL2022

The America is still preparing for the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022 but they have suffered the loss of another footballer. Until now, the azulcremas have added to their ranks Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes, two good players for the American midfield.

In contrast they have lost players like Nico Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Renato Ibarra,

Sebastian Cordova

and they are looking for accommodation to Leo Suarez, who no longer enters into plans Santiago Solari for the next tournament but so far they have not been able to send him to another club.

America He started his preseason with the medical examinations and the corresponding physical tests. However, in the training sessions it was no longer observed Mario Osuna, one of the reinforcements that had arrived a previous tournament at the request of Solari.

The ‘Bow‘ Osuna He could never adapt to the azulcrema scheme and that is why, with just five months in the team, he ended up being left out. It had come as a replacement for Santiago Naveda, for the injury he suffered at the time.

It has been two consecutive failures for Mario Osuna. Your arrival at Coapa represented a hope in his career, after being left out of the Mazatlan but in the America lived the same situation.

Mario Osuna’s numbers

At Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021, the ‘Bow‘ Osuna he played only five games, without scoring a goal or giving assistance. Something similar lived with Mazatlan, where he played 25 games but there he did score twice.

The best of Mario Osuna have been with him Queretaro. There he played 130 games, where he scored eight goals and gave three assists. In Morelia he also made more than 100 games, scoring nine touchdowns and giving five passes on goal.

