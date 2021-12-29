https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211229/adios-alzheimer-por-que-una-vida-saludable-es-impensable-sin-vitamina-b12-1119834095.html

Goodbye Alzheimer’s: why a healthy life is unthinkable without vitamin B12

Goodbye Alzheimer’s: why a healthy life is unthinkable without vitamin B12

Doctor Osman Erk explained that vitamin B12 deficiency can cause from a heart attack, to an increased risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and … 12.29.2021, Sputnik World

In an interview with the Turkish medium Sozcu, the specialist pointed out that it is increasingly difficult to obtain vitamin B12 from food since modern agricultural practices with the excessive use of pesticides, the strong exposure of the soil to artificial fertilizers and the lack of Rest of the soil have caused the disappearance or reduction of many species of bacteria that live in the soil and synthesize vitamin B12. While packaged foods contain many additives that are extremely low in this supplement, as do many other vitamins and minerals, on the other hand, levels of this vitamin gradually decrease in animals that are raised without the use of organic fertilizers. Another factor is the processing, storage, cutting and cooking of food that can also considerably reduce the amount of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytonutrients. Vitamin B12 deficiency usually manifests itself with symptoms such as fatigue, forgetfulness, memory problems, concentration problems, perception disorders, impaired coordination of movements, poor appetite, weakness, insomnia, dizziness, decreased intellectual capacity, numbness and tingling in the extremities, pain, swollen tongue, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease , insulin resistance, obesity and paleness. Absorption of vitamin B12 also decreases with age. As Osman Erk explains, this is due to the structure and functioning of the stomach, as well as the other organs, which are deteriorated. In addition, there are some medications that can impair the absorption of this vitamin. Several studies have shown that a deficiency of vitamins such as B12 negatively affects neurological and psychological functions such as perception, cognition, concentration and learning. In addition, it can weaken the immune system, thereby increasing the risk of infectious diseases.Vitamin B12 is found in by-products such as liver, shellfish such as oysters, prawns, trout, herring, tuna, as well as in eggs, milk, yogurt, and cheese. When the deficiency of vitamin B12 is considerable, this supplement can be taken in tablets or injections prescribed by a doctor since each organism reacts to the treatment individually.

