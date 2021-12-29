Exatlón México: They filter in real time the elimination of Sunday, January 2

The Exatlon Mexico demands the elimination of one of its athletes every Sunday, many users thought that because they were December dates there would be no removed but there was, Paula Flores is the one just eliminated, but now they have already leaked in real time the athlete who will leave the beaches from Dominican Republic this January 2.

The Duel of the Enigmas will bring with it a very strong fall which Marcela will suffer, Ye Ye is the athlete who falls in a very spectacular way in what could be seen from the advance of the chapter of today Tuesday, December 28.

