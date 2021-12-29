Exatlón México: They filter in real time the elimination of Sunday, January 2

The Exatlon Mexico demands the elimination of one of its athletes every Sunday, many users thought that because they were December dates there would be no removed but there was, Paula Flores is the one just eliminated, but now they have already leaked in real time the athlete who will leave the beaches from Dominican Republic this January 2.

The Duel of the Enigmas will bring with it a very strong fall which Marcela will suffer, Ye Ye is the athlete who falls in a very spectacular way in what could be seen from the advance of the chapter of today Tuesday, December 28.

According to the leaked information, the next eliminated from the Exatlon Mexico he would be a heavyweight for the Guardians; This caused a lot of uncertainty among users since something similar would be happening as with Briseida Acosta.

Do youWho is the athlete eliminated from Exatlón México for Sunday, January 2?

Apparently the athlete who will be eliminated from Exatlón México for next Sunday, January 2 It would be one of the leaders of the Guardians, it would be Paulina Martínez.

According to the Queen of Spoilers, said page has revealed that Bengal will be the athlete eliminated from the Exatlon Mexico. This leak would still be in doubt, since since production they have brought in the new reinforcements with the aim of protecting the most beloved athletes and Pau is one of the heavyweights of the Reds that they should have protected.

If Bengal comes out on the next Elimination Day, it seems that the Guardians did not learn their lesson and again what happened with Briseida and Alan would be happening; both were athletes who scored many points in their careers, but due to a bad decision they went to the Elimination Duel and ended up leaving the Exatlón Mexico.

Paulina Martínez is 22 years old and an Olympic judoka, was born in Guadalajara, Bengala joined the lands of Exatlon Mexico just in this fifth season.

The most important achievements of judoka are having achieved a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, as well as a gold medal at the 2028 National Olympiad in the 52-kilo test.

Bengala, who was baptized like this by Antonio Rosique, also won a gold medal in the Central American and Caribbean Yucatan School Sports Games in 2015, in the 48 kilograms.

If the leaked information is true and Paulina is the next eliminated, the Guardians will once again have a pretty bad streak, remember that every time they have eliminated one of their own, the Reds collapse and begin to lose races, the Fortress and back to their athletes.

After the departure of Briseida Acosta, the next eliminated was Gabriela Espinosa, by the Guardians, while the Conquerors lost Thalía Villavicencio and Jair Regalado continuously.

The underperformance came after Alan Mendoza had to leave the Exatlon Mexico at the hands of his brother Jahir Ocampo, as the elimination of the Man without Rhythm resulted in the departure of Maura Martínez and the beloved Emilio Rodríguez.

AC