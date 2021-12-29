Chivas would have decided the future of Alexis Vega

When it seems that all is well in Chivas, a bucket of cold water arrives for them and the fans. With the Scream Mexico Closing 2022 around the corner, the Sacred Herd could be without one of its figures.

The arrival of

Roberto Alvarado

filled the team’s fans with enthusiasm, as they thought that despite the departure of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, the arrival of ‘Piojo’ could be an important trigger for the rojiblancos who seek to end a drought of almost five years.

Alexis Vega could leave Chivas

Then comes the bad news. Alexis vega, one of the most unbalanced footballers of the Guadalajara team, is asking for a salary increase, which the board of directors cannot allow, as the financial problems of the team prevent them from meeting the player’s expectations.

This is why Rayados from Monterrey they got into the conversation. Those of the Sultana del Norte are willing to make an official offer for the attacker, in addition to the fact that the footballer’s salary would not be a problem for them.

This is not in the Chivas’ plans, since Vega is an essential part of the plan they have Ricardo Pelaez and Michel Leaño, according to information from the daily Récord.

Alexis Vega’s numbers with Chivas

The national team arrived at the Sacred Herd in January 2019, from Toluca, the team in which it debuted, at a cost of 5.28 million euros. Since then he has played 86 games, in which he has 15 goals and 13 assists.

In case the Rayados want to take over Vega’s services, They have until next Monday, January 3 that officially closes the transfer market within Mexican soccer, between clubs in our league. If players come from outside, the teams have until February 1.