Nothing ‘cheap’! They reveal how much Messi’s Christmas outfit cost

Lionel messi has caused sensation these days for two facts; the first is that He has been seen very happy with Antonella Roccuzzo, where he even takes his best cumbia steps, and the second is for wear ‘simple and cheap’ clothes to celebrate Christmas, made that It would have already been denied.

Antonella uploaded a photo with Messi on your Christmas tree, where on social media was highlighted very much the fact that his clothes seemed to be very ‘cheap’, it was not as ostentatious as that of other characters, but now the real value of your outfit.

How much does Messi’s Christmas outfit cost?

Internet users were given the task of investigate in various fashion stores the real value of clothing what did you use Messi at Christmas, as contrary to the comments that went viral on networks, where it seemed that he was showing his humility, they did not believe that was the case.

Messi wore a White T-shirt with a small colored rectangle on the chest, a bermuda with a number, a Maple Leaf and one bag somewhat large in color military Green and some tennis; clothes that seem ‘Sunday’ but it is not.

According to post what have been done viral, the shirt of the PSG player is the brand Dolce and Gabbana, same as worth 380.92 euros, which would be about 8 thousand 936 pesos Mexicans. The bermuda would be from the brand DSQUARED2 and is valued at 550 euros, an approximate of 12,900 pesos.

In only these two garments the Argentine star already had invested about 20 thousand Mexican pesos, a fact that if viewed from this angle is not at all ‘simple’, since the Mess’s Christmas outfiti turned out to be much more expensive than expected.