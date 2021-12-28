Not just Tigres, Rayados is also reinforced with a medalist, it is not Alexis Vega

Not just Tigres, Rayados is also reinforced with a medalist for 2022

December 27, 2021 · 20:21 hs

Striped He will add new talent for the Clausura 2022 tournament and for this he must not enter into negotiations with any other club, or sign a new contract, since his reinforcement already belongs to Javier Aguirre’s team.

Just played 285 minutes of the previous tournament And that is why an Erick Aguirre who was injured with the Mexican Olympic team and missed practically all of his debut tournament with Monterrey can be considered a reinforcement.

For the good luck of Javier Aguirre, the physical condition of the Mexican medalist is optimal and he could be present throughout the preseason, so it will not be a pretext for him to add better than any newcomer reinforcement.

Erick Aguirre’s numbers after injury

The Mexican midfielder participated in 285 minutes of the tournament, divided into 4 games played. However, for the league phase he could practically equal that number, since of 4 games played, he participated in 3 and was able to add 270 minutes. He did not make a goal or goal passes.

