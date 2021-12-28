Meet the Chinese versions of the vocho and the hummer

You probably recognize the mythical car known in Mexico What “Vocho”, It is about the model Volkswagen sedan and in China, they made their copy call “Punk cat” Of the brand PRAY, belonging to the group Great wall motors, which has no relationship with the German brand, so it is considered a clone. The same happens with the Dongfeng Warrior M50, the version China of the famous Hummer. Then we invite you to know the characteristics of these vehicles.

The Chinese vocho

East electric car has the name of “Punk Cat” because it was the most voted in an online survey of the brand itself, where it competed with other options such as “Big Orange Cat” and “Elf Cat”.

The model is very similar to that of Volkswagen, imitates its hood, roof and sides, as well as its chrome fenders or fenders. One of the elements that is identical to the original is the traditional steering wheel, where the only change is the logo.

But it also has important differences compared to the Vocho, for example, its four-door body, its wheels and its rear window. In addition, it has a large multimedia system screen, round air conditioning vents and leather seats. Its entire interior is made in an elegant white and green tricolor design with small red fragments. Its exterior in metallic tones makes it look retro and at the same time futuristic.



In accordance with PRAY, the vehicle It was designed to provide a feeling of nostalgia and relive the moments of youth.

Although, this brand is not known on this side of the continent, in China has great recognition.



Chinese version of the Hummer

Not only the famous “Vocho” has its copy in the Asian country, also the Hummer He has his version.

This model exists in the Asian country since 2002. However, previously, it was only for the exclusive use of soldiers who bought their parts from General Motors, so, in reality, it was only a conventional car of the brand.



However, subsequently, the company Dongfeng decided to create his own model, named “Dongfeng Warrior M50That could be used by anyone.

According to the brand China it is not, as such, a copy of the American, but an inspiration, since they change elements of the body, equipment and suspension.

It has 2 doors, big off-road tires and small headlights. It reaches 120 kilometers per hour, has a power of 203 horsepower and can be submerged 1.3 meters in the water at temperatures of minus 41 centigrade without affecting the engine. Its ground clearance is 41 centimeters, making it a vehicle all terrain.

Inside, the car It has a combination of colors, such as black, gray and beige. It also has an 8-inch touch screen, in which you can control the infotainment system, automatic air conditioning, as well as electric windows and leather seats.

The side and back is what makes it look like a Hummer original, the front has variations, however, the proportions are very similar.



Is pickup truck It has been in the Chinese market for several years and prices are around $ 103,000.

China is a country recognized for manufacturing copies of countless products on the market, and the Automotive industry is no exception. In fact, this item has experienced enormous growth in recent years as it allows people to access designs from recognized brands at lower prices, that is why intellectual property lawsuits are very common, despite that, companies in the country Asian continue to do so.

