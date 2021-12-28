In Israel, a restaurant sells hamburgers made by robots

“It is the first time that a machine has automatically made a personalized hamburger“, Racheli Vizman, CEO of SavorEat, an Israeli start-up specializing in the production of meat alternatives, told AFP.

Each person can choose the amount of protein or vegetable fat in your burger, as well as its size or cooking, through an easy-to-download application. (See also: Man is prohibited from leaving Israel for 8,000 years due to unusual divorce law).

The “robot chef”, the size of a large oven, can make three different burgers simultaneously.

The device mixes various ingredients such as beans, potatoes and chickpeas to form a texture “that resembles real meat,” explained Vizman, who founded his company in 2018 with two professors from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Read also













Everything cooks in minutes, Vizman said, stressing that the product, without animal protein, is kosher, according to the traditional food code of Judaism.

The hamburger is currently being sold in the restaurant in the city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, for 60 shekels (about 77,000 pesos), including fries and drink.

This is the machine that makes the hamburgers: