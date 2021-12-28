Hugo Maradona passed away at the age of 52

Former soccer player Hugo Maradona, Diego Armando Maradona’s younger brother, died after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Monte de Procida, in the province of Naples (southern Italy), where the Argentine star continues to be a popular idol, they reported today local media.

The minor of the Maradona, 52, died this morning at his home, where Pozzuoli’s emergency services quickly went, although they could only confirm his death, according to sources, who say that Maradona had planned to undergo cardiac tests in brief.

The death of Hugo, who had lived in Italy for a long time, occurs just over a year after the death of Diego, on November 25, 2020, whose disappearance shocked the world of football and in particular the Neapolitan fans, who idolized to the Argentine player.

The youngest of the Maradona, who started playing very young, like his brothers Diego and Lalo, did not have a long career in Italy, because although he signed very young for Napoles and was loaned to a top-flight team, Ascoli, failed to stand out.

Formed in the Argentinos Junior, Hugo played in numerous teams from different countries, such as the Austrian Rapid Vienna, the Spanish Rayo Vallecano, the Venezuelan Deportivo Italia and the Avispa Fukuoka, among other Japanese clubs.

He also played in Uruguay and Canada, before dedicating himself to the lower categories of Naples.

Just a few months ago, Maradona’s younger brother had announced his intention to stand in the municipal elections of Naples (south) as head of Enzo Rivellini’s “central Napoli” list, which was part of the right-wing coalition led by Catello Maresca and that he failed to obtain the mayoralty of the Parthenopean capital.

Maradona, who was known as the “Turquito”, did not have Italian nationality although he resided in the country regularly after having been married there years ago.

Last November, Naples remembered Diego Maradona, its great soccer star, on the first anniversary of his death, dedicating murals and portraits to the Argentine player, such as a sculpture of the soccer player in front of the stadium of the Neapolitan club of which he became a symbol and which now bears his name.