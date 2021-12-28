He prefers to exploit his Tesla than to pay more than 468 thousand pesos for repair

When you are faced with a repair bill that costs half of what you paid for your carDo you do the expensive repair, take it to the junkyard, or sell it for parts?

The Finnish owner of a Tesla, Tuomas Katainen, decided to do something a little more extreme, but possibly much more satisfying, when faced with such a situation: he saw his car catch fire, as noted in a report from the specialized portal Gizmodo.

Man blows up his Tesla and uploads it to YouTube

Katainen handed over her Tesla Model S 2013 to Pommijätkät, a group of blast experts on YouTube who love to make things just go boom.

The man decided to take this extreme step, after he was priced at $ 22,600 for a battery replacement. “Well, when I bought that Tesla, the first 1,500 km was nice,” Katainen recounted.

Tesla repairs are expensive

“Then the error codes started popping up.” After Katainen took his Tesla to a mechanic, he discovered that the only way to repair the car would be to replace the entire battery, which would cost him at least 20,000 euros, or about $ 22,600, roughly 468,888 Mexican pesos.

I think anyone would be pretty frustrated at the time, considering that the base price for a new 2013 Tesla Model S started at $ 57,400, then rose to $ 59,900 when the car first came out.

Even a standard used model currently costs around $ 30,000 minimum. That’s probably why Katainen picked up the Tesla from the shop and told the mechanic that he was going to “blow up the whole car.”

Video goes viral

The uncommon reaction of the man preferring to explode his car due to the high repair prices, has become very popular on social networks, since so far, the video in which his car blows up, already has more than 52 thousand “Likes” and more of 4 million views.

Tesla have warranty

For context, these cars come with an eight-year battery and power unit warranty, but warranties on older models are beginning to expire, revealing the potential cost behind a full battery replacement.

In September, Electrek reported on an owner of Tesla I needed a battery replacement in a Model S that was no longer under warranty. As noted in the report, Tesla quoted him $ 22,500, but ended up getting a $ 5,000 repair from an outside shop.

Katainen’s quote was also from Tesla, and it is unclear if he had access to an alternative repair service.

Either way, the group behind Pommijätkät tied 30 kg of dynamite to the car and parked it in an old quarry in Jaala, Finland.

Even Elon musk he was there, well, at least in spirit. A crash test dummy equipped with a helmet, a thick winter jacket and a photo of Musk’s face was thrown by helicopter and then thrown into the driver’s seat.

Katainen triggers the explosion from inside a nearby bunker, and Tesla it erupts in a ball of fire, with what seems like thousands of pieces scattered across the snowy landscape. The group picks up what was left of the car, which equates to a lot of leftovers.

When asked if he had ever had so much fun driving a Tesla, Katainen replied, “No, I never had so much fun driving! Tesla! “

