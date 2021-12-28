Hands tied! Mexico stops assembling 581,513 cars due to shortage of chips – El Financiero

One month after the end of the year, shortage from semiconductors stopped the assembly of vehicles in various parts of the world. In Mexico, 581 thousand 513 were no longer produced automobiles cumulatively from January to November of this year, making the country the second most affected nation in the T-MEC partner bloc, only after the United States, which stopped manufacturing one million 476 thousand 524 units, in so much so that for Canada the impact was 379 thousand 238 cars, according to data provided by the National Autoparts Industry (INA).

Thus, the United States, Mexico and Canada stopped assembling together 2 million 437 thousand 275 vehicles for lack of semiconductors, of which 60 percent correspond to the American Union, 24 percent to the ‘Azteca’ nation and 16 percent to the country of the maple leaf.

Nissan recently reported that it would lay off 866 employees at its Morelos plant because it will stop producing models like the Versa.

The fight for the chips Among various industries, it began with the pandemic, when the priority was to meet the demand for semiconductors for computers, which, although it has already stabilized, now the demand for cell phones that migrate to the 5G network has arrived.

Experts predict that it will be mid-2022 when the industry automotive begin to regularize the receipt of chips for assemblers of vehicles.

Data from the Mexican Industry Association Automotive (AMIA), the industry operated at an installed capacity of 63 percent in November of this year, this due to the lack of chips that has led the plants to carry out technical stoppages that have affected their production.

In the accumulated from January to November, Mexico has manufactured 2 million 769 thousand 445 cars, still 23 percent below its similar period in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

In addition, from January to November of this year, the export of units from Mexico abroad reached 2 million 279 thousand 505 units, a contraction of 21 percent compared to what was exported in 2019.

The United States has been the main recipient with 1.9 million automobiles, followed by 166 thousand to Canada, Germany with 134.7 thousand, Colombia 37.3 thousand, and Brazil 29.1, to mention the main destinations.

Thus, North America participates with 82.7 percent of exports, followed by Europe with 7.6 percent, Latin America with 6.3 percent, Asia 2.7 percent, Oceania with 0.4 percent, and Africa with 0.1 percent.

The period that manufacturers of automobiles waiting to receive their chip orders has increased in recent months, indicating that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gap between placing an order and receiving shipment, known as the lead time in the industry, added another five days in September to reach an average of 22.3 weeks, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group.

Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland wrote that microcontroller lead times rose sharply again, a threatening sign for automakers that have been hit hard by the crisis. Vendors such as NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, and Microchip Technology reported the longest lead times.

They are only 4% below pre-pandemic levels

Despite of shortage from semiconductors, the National Auto Parts Industry (INA) plans to close this year with sales of 93 thousand 554 million dollars, which would mean just 4.4 percent below the levels prior to the pandemic, when in 2029 they reported entries for 97 thousand 834 million dollars, in addition to reporting an annual increase of 19.3 percent.

For much of this year, auto parts production in Mexico has maintained its levels and is expected to close with a total of 93 thousand 554 million dollars, an increase of 19 percent compared to 78 thousand 439 million dollars of the year last.

By entity, Coahuila is the largest producer of auto parts with a participation of 16.9 percent in the period from January to September, while Chihuahua is in second place with 12.3 percent and Nuevo León in third place with 11.2 percent.