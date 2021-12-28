Film balance in 2021: a half recovery – Film and TV – Culture

In the ruinous months of 2020 With closed theaters and starving billboards, the cinema looked to 2021 as the year of recovery. Twelve months later, balance is light and shadow with an industry that does not finish raising its head. With vaccines as the best ally, theaters have seen a notable increase in their audience after a depressing 2020, black prospects and ghostly theaters.

The studios also released the vast majority of blockbusters whose premieres were postponed last year. Thus, cinemas received potential blockbusters such as No Time to Die –Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond–, Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals –both from Marvel–; Fast & Furious 9 (F9) and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Without returning home) is going to become the card of salvation: it already has a billion worldwide collection, according to data from the Box Office Mojo portal, and it seems that it will break all records: it is the tape that collects the most in the least time since the onset of the pandemic, and it is also Sony’s fastest production to hit 1 billion since Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Spiderman is the phenomenon of the season. In Colombia, 13 days after its premiere, it is close to 2,500 thousand viewers

Last October, the consulting firm Gower Street Analytics projected that the 2021 global box office will amount to $ 21.6 billion. According to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), theatrical revenues in 2020 were about 12 billion worldwide, so 2021 will almost double that number. However, the comparisons with 2019 are to cry, since that year, following MPAA data, the global box office totaled 42.2 billion.

One aspect that worries the entire sector is that Hollywood’s big bets have not just become the money-making machines that were devastating before the coronavirus. A reflection of this is that, as it already happened in 2020, a Chinese film will be the highest grossing film of the year worldwide, ahead of any Hollywood production. That honor will go to The Battle of Lake Changjin, with more than $ 900 million in revenue amassed almost entirely in Chinese theaters (in 2020 the highest grossing film was The Eight Hundred with about $ 460 million).

To avoid depression, it should be ignored that Avengers: Endgame (2019) grossed $ 2,798 million, which is practically the same amount as the five highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2021 –No Time to Die, F9, Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Venom 2 and Godzilla vs. Kong-.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’.

The questions remain

If the numbers do not provide as many reasons for optimism, there are some trends that allow us to look at 2022 with hope. Marvel, which under the Disney umbrella is the largest generator of cinematic balls, returned to the big screen after not releasing anything in 2020 with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Eternals, plus Spider-Man, a powerful Sony collaboration with Disney.

In certain sections there have been joys with titles such as the comedy Free Guy, the dramas Another Round and The Father, or with the terror of A Quiet Place II and the film Old, by M. Night Shy-amalan, which, without reaching the business prior to the coronavirus, have taken a breather.

A separate point deserves the Disney animated film inspired by Colombia, Charm, which through the history of the Madrigal family pays tribute to the cultural, gastronomic, musical and landscape diversity of the country.

‘Casita’ is a character from the Madrigal family.

The film has been a box office success: in the world it is close to 200 million dollars in collection and in Colombia it has already been seen by 3,600,000 spectators and it is projected as the most watched in the country in 2021.

The bad news? The mainstream adult cinema has reaped disappointment after disappointment with the poor box office of Gucci House, King Richard, The Many Saints of Newark, The Last Duel, Cry Macho, Stillwater … But the worst has been for the musicals, since In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen and West Side Story they have failed to seduce viewers.

It is important to remember that, in addition to the coronavirus, 2021 was greatly affected by another novel variable that has been enhanced since March 2020: the coexistence of premieres in cinemas and on streaming platforms. The public that went to the cinema before the pandemic may not have returned to theaters yet, be it due to the comfort of home premieres, fear of the coronavirus, changes in habits or the limited vaccination of children. In this sense, Warner Bros. has been the most daring studio with its simultaneous releases in cinemas and in HBO Max. Although it will no longer continue in 2022, this strategy provided significant news on the small screen each month – Dune being the most important – and, although it may not have performed particularly well in the room revenues, it has served to give a great boost to your digital platform.

‘Duna’, by Denis Villeneuve.

All studies, including Disney, They have experimented to a greater or lesser extent with distribution windows (the time it takes for a film to go from the cinema to the domestic market). Those tests will likely continue in 2022, but any solution comes with your problem in hand.

In this way, the media lawsuit –finally resolved– between Scarlett Johansson and Disney for the income in Disney Plus of Black widow It points to the streaming business becoming stronger as the battlefield in Hollywood.

The great disappointments

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: one of the biggest disappointments of 2021.

Not everything was rosy in terms of premieres, because some were frank disappointments. The most recent is The Matrix Resurrections, which looked like a poorly rendered soup, an unnecessary return after 22 years of the last installment of the trilogy that elevated the Wachowski sisters and their protagonist, Keanu Reeves.

Another problem in 2021 was the oversupply of movies in the same week, which has cannibalized titles. Horror has been one of the genres with the most movies and the one that has brought a lot of fiascos. Saw: Spiral; Demonic, by Oscar nominee Neill Blomkamp (District 9), or Pray for us are worth forgetting.

In that same group he classifies Chaos Walking, a loose science fiction story sold with the new Hunger Games, or Those Who Wish My Death, which featured a disappointing Angelina Jolie.

In the streaming platforms There were also great absurdities: Music, with Sia; At last alone at home, who tried to resume the successful Home Alone; Infinity, with Mark Wahlberg, and Thunder Patrol, a joke that loses its meaning when trying to be something deeper.

Colombian film ‘So many souls’. Photo: Containment Medium Productions

The brilliance of Colombian production

Resuming the filming and with very high expectations, the local production made its way with great difficulty in the middle of a billboard full of dammed titles and in which the exhibitors privileged the mainstream Hollywood cinema.

However, risky bets like Memory It remained on the billboards for several months, at the same time that it won important awards such as the jury at the Cannes Film Festival for its director Apichatpong Weerasethakul. The Colombian-Thai co-production travels through the recesses of the mind of its protagonist –interpreted by Tilda Swinton–, a challenge for the viewer, and was the representative of Colombia in the Oscars.

So many souls, by Colombian-Belgian director Nicolás Rincón Gille, the heartbreaking story about a father, the violence and the mourning for two of his sons killed by the paramilitaries, looks like a documentary film but is a dramatic fiction shot, with unprepared actors, in the Magdalena medium and inspired by the atrocious conflict that plagues the place. The film represented the country in the Goya.

Photo: Courtesy Caracol Television

The documentaries Como el cielo after raining, in which Mercedes Gaviria confronts her father, the filmmaker Víctor Gaviria; Mama Icha’s house, the moving return of an octogenarian woman to her native Mompox after living for years in the United States, and On the Other Side, the filmic memory of the Guarnizo brothers’ reunion with their mother’s kidnapper, are, without doubt, titles for the history of Colombian cinema.

Cursed cry, a wonderful show of homemade horror from the hand of director Andrés Beltrán, and The Night of the Beast, a comedy about a couple of metalheads who will do whatever it takes to see Iron Maiden in Bogotá, stand out in this selection that closes The forgetfulness that we will be.

Although it was produced in 2020, the latter was the film with which the cinemas in the country were reopened in 2021 and won the Goya for best Ibero-American film. It was directed by Fernando Trueba.

CULTURE AND AGENCY EFE

