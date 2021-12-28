Dolphins, first team with seven losses and seven wins in a row in NFL history

While the Dolphins weren’t great on offense, their defensive game remains elite. They will need it for what is missing

NEW ORLEANS – The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints entered Monday Night Football on opposite sides of the spectrum: Miami with a six-game winning streak and New Orleans with 20 eligible players on the reserve / COVID-19 roster, including its two best quarterbacks.

On paper, this was an opportunity for the Dolphins to beat up an opponent. Instead, they battled for their seventh straight win, which is all that matters in the end. It was a mediocre performance on one side of the ball and pure dominance on the other.

Jaylen Waddle, the brightest on the Miami Dolphins offense. Getty

Miami sacked rookie Ian Book eight times and intercepted him twice en route to a 20-3 victory that was harder on the eyes than the scoreboard suggests. The Dolphins racked up 259 yards of offense, 86 of which came on their only touchdown drive late in the third quarter. They promised to run the ball but finished with 86 yards on 30 attempts. His offensive line play was atrocious in the first half before settling in the second.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was good for the second straight game, completing 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The best thing on that side of the ball was rookie catcher Jaylen Waddle, who hit 10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, setting a Dolphins rookie record in a season for receiving yards in the process.

Miami became the first team in NFL history to win seven straight games and lose seven straight games in the same season. More importantly, he guarantees playoffs if he wins the remaining two games.

It’s a tough final stretch against the leading AFC South Titans in Week 17 and the New England Patriots in Week 18, both of whom rank in the top 10 defenses in the NFL over the past month in terms of defensive points. But the Dolphins defense ranks second in that category since Week 9 and proved capable once again of taking advantage of any ball delivered.

And they might have to if the Dolphins want to secure their first playoffs since 2016.

The game in two words: Welcome, newbie. Ian Book’s first career start in the NFL was difficult as Miami’s defense limited him to 135 yards and two interceptions, completing 12 of 20 passes.

Key plays: Nik Needham’s pick-six on the opening drive set the tone. The play began with the deflection of Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel before he landed in Needham’s hands and was returned 28 yards for the TD. It was the only touchdown for either team for nearly 36 minutes, but it was more than enough to give Miami an insurmountable advantage against a nonexistent Saints offense.

Mind-blowing NextGen stats: Tagovailoa’s third-quarter connection to Mack Hollins had a flying distance of 49.7 yards 0.6 yards apart, marking the longest adjusted window reception of Tua’s career.

Promising trend: Miami’s offense left something to be desired, but its defense continued its elite game, allowing 158 total yards and leaving the Saints conversion free at third down. It’s the first time the Saints failed to make a third down since 2005, when they went 0-for-11 against… the Dolphins. Funny how history repeats itself. Miami has now kept three consecutive opponents below 300 total yards and has kept six of its last seven opponents below 20 points.