Club América would have already made a decision with Emanuel Aguilera

The negotiations that are handled today in the offices of the America club they are divided in two. Some have to do with the names that are in the folder so that they reinforce the campus of Santiago Solari and others with the players who could end their career in the Eagles, as it happens with Emanuel Aguilera.

On the Argentine defense it circulated that it could become one of the elements by which the institution cream blue would be inclined to transfer in the current winter market of the MX League. However, this version would be without effect, according to a report made by the newspaper RÉCORD this Monday, December 27 in the afternoon.

Beyond the automatic renewal clause contained in the contract of Emanuel Aguilera with the Eagles of America For a minimum number of games played, the managers would have already made the decision that the defender continues to be part of the team Santiago Solari, at least until the end of participation in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament.

Emanuel Aguilera’s career at Club América

Emanuel Aguilera, based on the information from RECORD, would extend its path in the Eagles of America. The Argentine defender arrived at Coapa in January 2018 from the Xolos of Tijuana. In total between different competitions, he has played 149 games, scored 25 goals and registered four assists.

America’s priority in the pass market

Regarding reinforcements, in America They are still looking for the third new face for the preseason that he commands Santiago Solari. In that sense, attention and energy points to an extreme that can be projected mainly to the right. Meanwhile, the campus is already working on Coapa with my mind set on it Shouts Mexico C22 of Liga MX.