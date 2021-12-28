‘Checo’ Pérez will hold a meet & greet with microbuseros to thank them for their lessons

The meeting of the Guadalajara driver with the drivers has been handled with absolute secrecy so far

The driver from Guadalajara closed his first season with the Red Bull team with a flourish and one of the best defensive maneuvers of the year occurred precisely at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez He held off Lewis Hamilton for a long stretch to bring Max Verstappen, who was eventually crowned, closer.

This work of the Mexican brought many praises within the team and even his Dutch teammate, who considered him a legend, but also criticism from other pilots in the following days and even some videos on social networks went viral with a mounted narration in which They emphasized the ability of the Guadalajara-born in defending his position as a bus driver.

ESPN Digital has in its possession the image with which they are going to “promote” this meeting and it is the one that we present to you below.

‘Checo’, on a date yet to be defined, will meet with buses from Mexico City ESPN

Within the ‘Checo’ team it was announced that, prior to returning to Europe to prepare for the 2022 season of Formula 1 with Red Bull, will meet with a group of bus drivers from Mexico City to give them recognition and talk about that maneuver that allowed his teammate Max Verstappen to be crowned and thus break Mercedes ‘dominance in the drivers’ championship.

Details about the specific date of the meeting of ‘Checo’ with the capital’s microbuseros are still unknown. ESPN Digital searched for a representative of the drivers in Mexico City, but they have not responded to the call so far.

INNOCENT POPCORN YOU LET YOURSELF BE FOOLED INTO. REMEMBER THAT TODAY IS DECEMBER 28 AND YOU CANNOT TRUST EVERYTHING YOU HEAR. HAPPY APRIL FOOLS DAY; I WISH YOU ENJOYED THIS JOKE.