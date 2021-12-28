Carlos Salcedo near leaving Tigres; interested abroad

The Mexican can play in the Turkish league and negotiations can begin in January.

Carlos Salcedo can leave Tigres to return to Europe

For: Samuel Reyes DEC. 27. 2021

Carlos Salcedo, player of UANL Tigers on the Liga BBVA MX has two suitors who want to take him to play abroad, specifically in the Super Lig Turkey, but the central defender has a contract and will be negotiated for him in January.

According to information from Erick López, TUDN contributor, the teams looking for him are the current leader of that league, the Trabzonspor and another old acquaintance that already attracted players from Liga MX, the Galatasaray.

Both teams know the contractual situation of the 28-year-old player who has been in Tigres since 2019 and are willing to offer a juicy offer that is important for the player and for Tigres.

This negotiation will not be possible until next January 5, when the hiring window opens and thus it is possible to speak directly and openly with the directive for the probable transfer of the Titan.

The one that has the advantage with the proposals is Trabzonspor, since about a year and a half ago it offered $ 5 million for Salcedo in an offer that Tigres rejected.

With the intention of Salcedo to play in Europe again, the offers look tempting but we have to wait until the first week of the coming year to be able to hear the formal offers and also for Tigres to accept them.

Who have been the Mexican footballers who have played in the Turkish League?

The history of Mexican players in Turkey’s Süper Lig includes great figures such as Sergio Almaguer, who played with Galatasaray between 2003 and 2004, Antonio de Nigris in 2006 arrived at Gaziantespor, in 2008 he played in Ankaraspor and in 2009 He did it in the Ankaragücü.

Giovani dos Santos arrived at Galatasaray in 2010 and Diego Reyes came to play for Fenerbahçe in 2018 where Marco Fabián was tried to arrive, but he did not pass the medical exams and returned to Eintrach Frankfurt of the Bundesliga.