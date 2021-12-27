Nicolas Cage sounds like Ghost Rider again in ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released a spectacular trailer a few weeks ago, showing us a new adventure full of multiverses, enemies and dangers of all kinds. The sequel to the Dr. Strange solo movie, coming next May 6th, counting on Scarlet Witch as a companion. Since the concept of variants, characters and villains from other realities has been seen in series such as Loki and in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems that we are closer than ever to seeing Ghost rider inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, the classic Ghost Rider may return … With Nicolas Cage!

Concept art and an ever more constant buzz … Back Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider?

Let’s start with the rumors that emerged last May, which confirmed the existence of a conceptual art in which it appeared Johnny blaze helping Dr. Strange and other Marvel characters, glimpsing the appearance of the biker in the movie Sam raimi. Unfortunately, Ghost rider he hasn’t had much luck on the big screen. The films of Nicolas Cage had mixed success, and although the character appeared in two incarnations in Agents of SHIELD, it seems that the television series is falling further and further away from canon and that in Marvel studios They will be looking for a way to include Cage and his motorcycle in the official chronology in style, as has already happened with Hawk’s Eye Y Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new rumor, which has come to life a few hours ago, once again affects the appearance of Ghost Rider as a character in Raimi’s film, in which Strange, Wanda and Wong will have a presence, and in which this particular anti-hero will have a a more or less remarkable role as an ally. The film has undergone a long process of reshots, which according to the leaks, has been like “shoot a movie from scratch”, so it is likely that Marvel has decided to adjust this Nicolas Cage’s supposed cameo within the plot. The character will be shown to be very powerful, mentioning the presence of Mephisto -s, that Mephisto- and introducing him into the upcoming MCU plots.





“ The film has undergone many changes in its filming: the idea of ​​Ghost Rider introducing Mephisto as a new villain is gaining weight

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, what will be released on May 6, 2022, we present a somewhat convulsive scenario. We know that Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) He is no longer Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, that role has passed to Wong (Benedict Wong), so the superhero will have to start from scratch, fixing his mistake. In The Multiverse of Madness, the ex-surgeon seek the help of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen come back in style after Scarlet Witch and Vision) to close the dimensional gap that burst with Spider-Man: No Way Home. We know that Shuma-Gorath, as some leaks anticipated, being present in the film as a great villain, and that if all goes well, being one of the mainstays of Phase 4 and its multiversal.

Troubled and very interesting times are coming.



