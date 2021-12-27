Lose weight: this is the viral 3-ingredient slimming tea

Today, thanks to the magic of the Internet, people can find all kinds of remedies for their ailments. One of the most frequent concerns and searches is one to lose those extra pounds, especially now that everyone gains them thanks to the dinner of Christmas and the reheated ones that follow.

For this evil, which torments everyone, there was a possible answer to their prayers and that is that, through the TikTik account @los_escachaitos, three young people in the company of a elderly woman They offer natural remedies that promise to solve this and other problems.

What was the remedy they recommended?

Under the title of “Holy remedy for weight loss”, one of the boys asks the lady about the home remedy, to which she replies that she does know it and teaches him how to do it:

“To lose weight we will need: a cinnamon clove and three bay leaves,” says the smallest of the young people with the items in hand and showing them to the camera.

Cinnamon and bay leaf are the ingredients (Photo: screenshot)

But how do you prepare?

The older of the boys explained that the infusion It is prepared in a very simple way, since you only need a container to boil water, pour the mentioned elements and that’s it:

“To make this infusion we will need: two cups of water, we add the cinnamon, we throw him the laurel and we put it to boil for 15 minutes, “explained the young man.

“If you are looking to lose weight in a healthy and natural way, here is the solution, since this drink acts as a natural diuretic eliminating cellulite and extra kilos”, mentioned one of them.

“They have to take it three times a day before each meal and in a very short time you will notice the difference. Long live the countryside!”, The youngest of them completed.

If you want to see the video, CLICK HERE.

The infusion should be taken three times a day, according to young people (Photo: screenshot)

