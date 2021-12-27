Lionel Messi was devalued more than 40 million with PSG

The Argentine star suffered a decrease in its value within the market, falling by more than 40 million dollars

After leaving Barcelona and joining the Paris Saint Germain, the Argentinian Lionel messi suffered a decrease in its value within the market, falling by more than $ 40 million.

Lionel Messi in warm-up with PSG. Getty Images

According to the site Transfermarkt, the South American player had a cost of 113.22 million dollars, but before the update of the values ​​of soccer players, it fell to 67.94.

Lionel messi He won the Copa América with the Argentine national team this year, but at the club level he left Barcelona then a member of that team for more than two decades and was transferred to the Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi He has not achieved the same step as in the Barça team and although he has stood out in Ligue 1 for his performance and in the Champions League he stood out by scoring five goals in the same number of games, he could not maintain his value.

In the revaluation table of Transfermarkt, the performance of the player, combined with his age of 34 years of age generated that fall in the price of his cost in the market.

Within the relationship, there are also other prominent players, among which are Sadio Mané, an element of Liverpool that fell from 135.87 million dollars to 90.58.

On the list of the elements that also had a decrease in their value is Philippe Coutinho who was at 22.64 million dollars, when he was estimated at 67.94, while Neymar is located with 101.90, when he was at 144.93.