Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, Colossus of Week 16

The Cincinnati quarterback broke out with a historic performance against divisional rivals Ravens on an unforgettable afternoon.

In the middle of the final stretch of the regular season, there were a number of stellar performances in the Week 16.

But, with the playoffs in his sights, no one did better than the quarterback of one of the current division leaders of the AFC:

No NFL player made more noise in Week 16 than Joe Burrow. ESPN.com

Excuse me, Steve Bisciotti, but it seems to me that Burrow is the current owner of the Baltimore Ravens.

The quarterback of the Bengals completed 37 of 46 shipments for 525 yards with four touchdowns without interceptions in the win that momentarily consolidates Cincy as a divisional leader.

2 Related

Not only was it the fourth-most passing yards in a league game, NFL for Burrow, but, if we add what he threw in the first game of the campaign between these two divisional rivals, Burrow scored 941 yards per pass against Baltimore, the highest total against a single opponent in a season in league history, according to data from ESPN Stats & Information.

It is clear, no one on the staff of the Ravens –particularly in high school– will get rid of nightmares with Burrow as a protagonist, especially Wink martindale, defensive coordinator, who bravely proclaimed before Sunday’s game that they weren’t ready to make his gold jacket for him. Hall of Fame to the pin of the Bengals, yet.

The gold jacket will not be ready, but the jersey and a game ball will go to the Hall of Fame, that is sure.

Burrow and the Bengals They’re on fire, and I don’t know who will want to put them in front of them when the postseason starts.

Certainly the Ravens no.

Honorable mentions

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills. The Bills needed a stellar game from Allen and they got it, with 30 of 47 complete pass attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns with no interception, plus 12 carries for 64 yards, allowing Buffalo to jump back to the top of the line. AFC East in the final stretch of the regular season.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans. No one expected Houston to beat the Bolts so hard, but it did, and it largely happened to what may have been the best game of Burkhead’s career. There were 22 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, taking advantage of the multiple defensive absences from Los Angeles because of COVID-19

Damien Harris, New England Patriots. Yes, the Pats lost, but Harris returned to the field after a long absence on fire, carrying the ball 18 times for 103 yards with three touchdowns, preventing New England from missing too much the input of Rhamondre Stevenson, who was the workhorse during the absence of Harris himself.

Tee Higgins, Bengals. No goal was more important this Sunday for Burrow than Higgins, who dispatched with 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns, burning left and right Baltimore’s decimated secondary defense. Along with Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, there is great future for Higgins and company at Cincy.

Justin Jackson, running back, Los Angeles Chargers. Austin Ekeler was unable to play this Sunday due to COVID-19, but Jackson took his place flawlessly. He carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards with two touchdowns, and added eight receptions for 98 yards in the same versatile role Ekeler often plays for the Bolts. Unfortunately for his cause, he went home with defeat.

Rashaad Penny, running back, Seattle Seahawks. Few things worked for Seattle in the snow on an afternoon in which they were eliminated from playoff contention. Penny was one of the exceptions. The Seahawks running back carried the rock 17 times for 135 yards with a touchdown off a typically tough Chicago defense.

Dak Prescott, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas quarterback didn’t even need three full action periods to appear on our roster, let’s not talk about the full game anymore. Had it not been for Burrow, he would have appeared in pride of place thanks to a performance that included 28 of 39 completions for 330 yards with four touchdowns without interceptions in the complete dismantling of Washington’s defense. Additionally, he made some history by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, tight end, wide receiver and offensive lineman in the same game.