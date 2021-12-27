Healthy Eating: Know 5 consequences of restrictive diets

The restrictive diets They are all those with a very low calorie intake, which dramatically reduce the consumption of some nutrient, which eliminate entire food groups and which also require strictly measuring the portions of all that is consumed.

They are popular because they have the promise to make you lose weight quickly, But the side effects that may exist are diverse and put your physical, emotional and mental health at risk:

1. Decrease metabolic rate

The body needs energy (calories) to carry out all its functions, from voluntary movements to breathing, thinking, making the heart beat, cell regeneration, etc. The speed and efficiency with which these processes are carried out can be defined as our metabolic rate or total energy requirement. When I compromise my total energy intake by eating very low calorie diets, the body activates defense mechanisms and begins to decrease its energy expenditure. For example, if my body needs 2000 kcal a day, but I only give it 1000 kcal, the body will try to expend only 1000 kcal.

2. Gastrointestinal problems

The very restrictive diets they significantly eliminate food consumption in general, limiting access to a variety of foods and sufficient nutrients. This causes intolerances that can feel like bloating, gas, heartburn, constipation.

3. Feeling of weakness and irritability.

In order to carry out all of our activities, we need to eat enough energy, carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids. If we are providing very few calories and nutrients to the body, it is normal that we cannot think clearly, nor do we have the vitality to move.

4. Anxiety / hunger

Hunger is usually felt in different ways, depending on the intensity. It can begin with noises and stomach movements, but if it is not attended with enough food the signals that the body emits will intensify. One of the main signs is the so-called “anxiety to eat” that is experienced as the urge to eat food, especially those rich in carbohydrates, such as sweet preparations (desserts, candies, chocolates). Many attribute it to a lack of “willpower”, but in reality it is a biological process of survival.

5. Dehydration

In order for the body to be able to optimally use the ingested water, it needs us to consume enough electrolytes and glucose for its absorption. Also, if for control hunger we drink excess water, We would be producing a greater loss of electrolytes and elimination of water through the urine. The main symptoms are headache, difficulty concentrating, weakness, and dry mouth.

Connecting with the signals of your body and its needs is important to ensure health. If you do not know how to start, find a nutritionist who will accompany you along the way and help you find healthy habits that are sustainable in the long term and that do not compromise your health.

For all the above, remember that:

Restrictive diets have side effects on your health.

The discomforts that these diets produce are warning signs for you to eat enough food

If you have the need to access a professional and responsible guide, seek the help of a nutritionist who offers you a variety of foods.

mgm