Former Cruz Azul Paco Jémez will be the coach of UD Ibiza in the second division of Spain

Paco Jémez left Cruz Azul at the end of 2017. Between 2018 and 2021 he only directed UD Las Palmas (2017-2018) and Rayo Vallecano (2019-2020). Despite the fact that he returned the Machine to Liguilla positions and began a process of good results that continues to this day, he sent both Spanish casts to relegation..

But nevertheless, In Mexico, the Hispanic coach left a good taste in his mouth and was polled by several Liga MX clubs (Santos Laguna among them) and even by Major League Soccer teams (Vancouver, Cincinnati, Chicago, Salt Lake and Dallas were some of them), but it did not find a new institution in 2021.

Up to now. This weekend, Jémez was presented as the new coach of UD Ibiza, a team that plays in La Liga Smartbank, also known as the second division of Spain. For now, his contract will be until the end of the season, that is, until June. Its duration is subject to the club’s permanence in that category.

“I have perceived enthusiasm on the part of the club and my goal is to support it so that it continues to grow. There is still a lot of room for improvement and the fans will see a very competitive team. Nothing can be blamed on them in terms of attitude. My intention is that people want to come to the field and have fun with what they see“, he assured in his presentation.

Jemez arrives at UD Ibiza with Juan Luna Eslava as technical assistant and Jorge Ramírez as goalkeeping coach, both who also were part of his coaching staff at Cruz Azul during the 2017 season. Good luck in your next challenges, Paco.