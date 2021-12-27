Diabetes: the sensations in the feet that indicate extremely high blood sugar levels

Diabetes occurs when the body has problems with insulin, either when it cannot process the substance properly or when the cells do not absorb the insulin it produces. Consequently, the regulation of blood sugar will be affected, increasing the levels of type 2 diabetes, causing glucose peaks in the body and triggering serious health situations. To be alert to the presence of this disease, experts maintain that in feet there will be one of the signs.

Is that the diabetes when presented when there are high levels of sugar in the blood it will cause neuropathy. This is the damage or dysfunction of one or more nerves, affecting the extremities of the body such as the feet. As a result, peripheral neuropathy will cause a tingling, burning, or loss of sensation.

In addition, it is also necessary to know what complications with the type 2 diabetes will cause symptoms such as eye damage causing loss of vision, heart disease or stroke, skin and urine infections or ulcers in the feet, also added to the aforementioned neuropathy.

To combat the diabetes, specialists recommend achieving a healthy lifestyle that helps control blood glucose and, in addition, adjusting a healthy diet to the intake of foods that control sugar. In this sense, each time that does not happen, the body will be warning us through the signals that the feet.

In addition, one of the main tools to combat diabetes and type 2 diabetes is drinking plenty of water as the body will try to eliminate excess sugar in the blood through the urine, therefore the body will need more fluid to rehydrate, and consequently eliminate more glucose. Also, following this advice, specialists recommend that the intake of water is not in excess since it can cause intoxication.