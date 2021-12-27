Diabetes: the sensations in the feet that indicate extremely high blood sugar levels

Diabetes occurs when the body has problems with insulin, either when it cannot process the substance properly or when the cells do not absorb the insulin it produces. Consequently, the regulation of blood sugar will be affected, increasing the levels of type 2 diabetes, causing glucose peaks in the body and triggering serious health situations. To be alert to the presence of this disease, experts maintain that in feet there will be one of the signs.

Is that the diabetes when presented when there are high levels of sugar in the blood it will cause neuropathy. This is the damage or dysfunction of one or more nerves, affecting the extremities of the body such as the feet. As a result, peripheral neuropathy will cause a tingling, burning, or loss of sensation.

