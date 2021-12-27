Chiefs crush Steelers to secure AFC West Division title

Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron pringle got two touchdown receptions and the Kansas city chiefs they crushed on Sunday 36-10 the Pittsburgh steelers to secure his sixth consecutive title of the American Conference Western Division.

The Chiefs (11-4) remained one game above Tennessee in the dispute for the first place of the AFC thanks to his eighth win in a row. That would give them the only bye in the first round of the playoffs and the advantage of not leaving home the entire postseason.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a touchdown carry for Kansas city before leaving the game early in the second half with a collarbone injury. Darrel williams Y Derrick Gore they carried the brunt of the offensive for the rest of the game. Williams ran for 55 yards and Gore for 43, in addition to adding 61 in three receptions.

Meanwhile, Steelers became the first team in the history of the NFL in trailing at least 23 points at halftime in three straight away games. They haven’t had a first-half touchdown in five straight games, the first time in the franchise since 1940.

Although they are still alive for a playoff spot, the Steelers (7-7-1) lagged behind the Bengals (9-6) in the dispute over the North of the AFC.

Ben roethlisberger passed for 159 yards and a touchdown in the final quarter by Pittsburgh, although he also had an interception and lost a ball. Najee Harris he added 93 yards rushing, most of them with the game already defined.

