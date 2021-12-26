The “super drink” that will help you lower cholesterol, diabetes and live longer

Diabetes is a disease characterized by a lack of insulin due to the destruction of the structures of the pancreatic clusters. While the resistance that the body generates towards insulin, allowing a high level of sugar in the blood, is known as type 2 diabetes. To combat this pathology, experts recommend drinking tea green, an infusion that will not only help diabetics, but also those who have problems with cholesterol.

It is known that blood glucose levels can be controlled through various medications, but there are also natural remedies that are in demand by those who suffer. diabetes, due to its effective results. That is why specialists suggest drinking tea green in an amount of 3 or 4 cups daily, not only to lower blood sugar, but also to improve cognitive abilities and strengthen the immune system, while reducing the cholesterol bad.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker