The “super drink” that will help you lower cholesterol, diabetes and live longer

Diabetes is a disease characterized by a lack of insulin due to the destruction of the structures of the pancreatic clusters. While the resistance that the body generates towards insulin, allowing a high level of sugar in the blood, is known as type 2 diabetes. To combat this pathology, experts recommend drinking tea green, an infusion that will not only help diabetics, but also those who have problems with cholesterol.

It is known that blood glucose levels can be controlled through various medications, but there are also natural remedies that are in demand by those who suffer. diabetes, due to its effective results. That is why specialists suggest drinking tea green in an amount of 3 or 4 cups daily, not only to lower blood sugar, but also to improve cognitive abilities and strengthen the immune system, while reducing the cholesterol bad.

Infusions with this herb are characterized by being healthy and have a unique flavor, in addition to providing essential nutrients for health such as minerals and vitamins. It is also a tea rich in antioxidants, thus helping to eliminate toxins from the body. Although, among all the properties, it is necessary to clarify that it turns out to be a perfect source of EGCG catechins that help those who suffer from diabetes as they reduce the levels of cholesterol bad.

Following this line of research, it is vital to consume this type of tea as it will reduce the body’s resistance to insulin and keep insulin levels within healthy limits. While catechin, in turn, will stimulate glucose absorption. Consequently, it is advisable to consume this infusion since each cup contains between 50 and 100 mg of EGCG.

Photo: Pixabay

Therefore drink tea green will help combat diabetes and lower bad cholesterol levels, however that is not all. The aforementioned infusion will improve cognitive abilities and memory, preventing degeneration of the brain. In this sense, achieving a healthy diet, exercising and consuming the drink will be essential for health.