Ravens will not have quarterback Tyler Huntley, due to COVID-19

Huntley’s discharge, coupled with Lamar Jackson’s absence, means Josh Johnson will be the best alternative to the quarterback position in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens they placed the quarterback Tyler huntley in the COVID-19 list on Saturday, running out of their top two quarterbacks for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals, for the first site in the North of the American.

Lamar jackson missed last week’s duel with a sprained ankle, and the Ravens They just announced that the star will not be able to travel with the team.

Tyler Huntley could not start for the Ravens in Week 16 due to COVID-19. Getty Images

Huntley had played well instead of Jackson during the previous weekend’s match, a loss to the Green bay packers. Now, Josh johnson remains as the best alternative in the position for the team.

The Ravens hired Johnson, 35, before last week’s game. He appeared in three duels early in the campaign with the New York Jets.

The Ravens have suffered one blow after another since the runners JK Dobbins Y Gus Edwards they were out of the season with knee injuries before even playing their first games of the year.

There are more than a dozen players from Baltimore on the injured list and several more on that of COVID-19.

The Ravens (8-6) have managed to keep the first place in the North Division, at least in a shared way, throughout the season. But if they fall before Bengals (8-6), they will be unseated.

Baltimore activated the quarterback Kenji bahar, member of the practice team.

Cincinnati got back to the corner Chidobe Awuzie, from the list of COVID-19, but he also had to place two members of the defensive line in that protocol, Dj reader Y Wyatt ray.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni, passed the test protocols of NFL COVID-19 and may be on the bench for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The team indicated that Sirianni returned to the team facilities on Saturday.

The Eagles (7-7) hope to secure their playoff spot with a strong season finale. They have two consecutive wins and have won four of five games.

Robert Saleh, coach of the Jets, was discarded for the commitment before the Jacksonville Jaguars, because it did not meet the requirements to exit the coronavirus protocols.

Ron Middleton, tight ends coach, will take the place of Saleh, who tested positive on Wednesday and was due to return two negative results by Saturday afternoon in order for his return to be authorized.

The strategist is quarantined in a hotel and has made videoconferences with the team.

The veteran offensive lineman of the Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Whitworth, entered the list of COVID-19.

Whitworth, 40 and in his fifth year with the team, is a key player in the powerful offense of The Angels. Chosen four times to Pro bowl, has played 13 of the 14 games this season with the Rams.

The Angels (10-4) is tying with the Arizona cardinals on the West Division of the National Conference before facing Sunday the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams they have three wins in a row.

Los Angeles Chargers, the other Los Angeles team, they will not have Austin ekeler to face Sunday to Houston Texans. The runner tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday according to a message he posted on Instagram.

In their duel on Saturday against the Cleveland browns, the Packers they did not have the cornerback Kevin king, nor with the linebacker of the practice team La’Darius Hamilton, who entered the COVID-19 list.

For the game on Saturday night, the Indianapolis Colts were hit hard when the linebacker selected All-Pro in 2020, Darius leonard, entered the list. Leonard has been their leader since he won the award for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Indianapolis it will not have safety Khari willis nor the receiver Zach Pascal versus Arizona.