Federico Mancuello decided for Puebla over Independiente: reports

Although it is wanted by Independent, one of the big clubs in Argentina, Federico Mancuello He leaned towards the Puebla proposal, according to the newspaper Ole from that country.

With the departures of Christian Tabó, Clifford Aboagye, Daniel Álvarez and Dieter Villalpando, the Puebla directive has been given the task of look for options for the center of the field and that is why he set his sights on Mancuello, although the good tournament he did with Velez Sarsfield made competitors appear.

However, given the confusing landscape that exists in Red, the player decided to lean towards the Mexican proposal, where you will have greater financial and emotional stability.

“El Rojo (…) sent him behind the wheel a Major salary proposal with a three-year contract, but the numbers were still far from what they are going to pay him in Puebla, “says the aforementioned newspaper, which explains that the decision has already been communicated to Daniel” Rolfi “Montenegro, now Independiente’s sports advisor.

In case Puebla makes it official, It will be the second stage of the midfielder in Mexico, who defended the Toluca shirt from 2019 until mid-October, when he took a plane back to his country.