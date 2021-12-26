‘Cristiano Ronaldo takes all the spotlight and that’s not fair’

Since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United the team had a great media and sports impact, because CR7 He started the campaign scoring goals and having an important role in the dressing room.

His performances made forget Edinson Cavani, who had an outstanding season in 2020-21, where the ManU reached the Final of the Europa League and was able to qualify for the Champions League.

Demit Berbatov He spoke about the situation that the Uruguayan Edinson is going through and classified as unfair what happened after the signing of CR7. “When someone like Cristiano Ronaldo comes to a club, he takes all the spotlights, plays all the games “, sentenced the former player for ‘Radio Montecarlo’..

“This is not a fair situation since Cavani gave so much for the team the season last, securing a new contract. But Ronaldo has taken his place on the roster. It’s not fair, but it happens in the world of soccer”, Analyzed Dimitir.

Currently Edinson has only played eight matches between Premier league and the Champions, has only scored once.

It should be remembered that, in previous days, Gianluigi Buffon He also surprised with his statements about the Commander, where he stated that the Juventus lost teamwork when CR7 played with the Vecchia Signora.

