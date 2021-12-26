Buffon’s terrible criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo’s passage through Italy

The experienced Italian goalkeeper harshly criticized CR7’s passage through Juventus

December 25, 2021 · 3:59 p.m.

At the beginning of the current season and with a couple of games already played in Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his time as a Juventus Turin player, and headed back to Old Trafford. Despite the fact that his last six months he once again wore the colors of Manchester United, the Portuguese finished as the top scorer of the Italian team in 2021 with 20 annotations even when the last was in May.

With the bianconeri jersey, CR7 won two Serie A leagues, two Italian Super Cups and one Italian Cup; in addition to being the last Capocannonieri of the Serie A championship during the 2020/2021 season. The Portuguese became the Juventinos’ attack axis during their three seasons, finishing as the team’s top scorer in each of them.

But for Gianluigi Buffon, who suffered it as a rival and then had him as a partner in the Bianconeri dressing room, he indicated that the passing of the Portuguese did badly for Juventus. The Portuguese also contributed 14 goals and five assists in 23 Champions League games with the Italians.

“I worked with Cristiano for 2 years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team. We were a whole, we lost that with Ronaldo,” declared the now Parma player about the “bad influence” he represented. Portuguese for the great goals of the club.