Rayadas confirmed Covid-19 outbreak on campus

The Striped announced through a statement posted on their social networks, an outbreak of Covid in your template. Without specifying the number of players who tested positive, it was confirmed that also members of the body technical and the helmsman Eva Mirror are among those affected.

The set of Monterrey was crowned champion just this Monday, December 20, against the Amazons. The report emphasized that the sanitary protocol imposed by the Liga MX Women, they assured that prior to the game the players’ coronavirus tests were negative.

“We report that today, Friday, December 24, positive cases of Covid-19 in our players, our technical director and other members of the Rayadas coaching staff.

“Before the Women’s Final, all the players and members of the coaching staff strictly followed the Liga MX sanitary protocol that indicates the performance of Covid-19 tests and in all cases they had negative results. “

At the moment, it is only known that the players remain isolated and under observation. medical.

