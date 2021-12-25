Luis Romo wants to leave Cruz Azul to play in Europe

The midfielder of Cruz Azul, Luis Romo has very clear his objectives in the short term, in which to play in Europe And to fully join the National Team and go to the World Cup is a priority, however, for them other issues must be addressed to achieve it.

Luis Romo limited his high desire to go to Europe, he is 26 years old and understands that the best time is now, but in the midst of this goal, it seems that everything could take a change.

Rayados would seek to take Romo

Reports maintain that Striped they would see with good eyes the addition of Luis Romo to their ranks, to strengthen the midfield and try to advance in the objective that is a championship, which disappeared last tournament when measured against Atlas in the Quarterfinals, team that in the end was champion.

Rayados, with its purchasing power, it seems that it will be launched by Romo and could even give a player like Carlos Rodriguez in exchange for the midfielder, in an operation that is interesting, but which is not exactly what the Sinaloan yearns for.

In a recent interview,

Luis Romo

indicates that his objective is to go to Europe and understanding that it is necessary above all to stay at a good level, he focuses on performing at his best to be present before the eyes of clubs from the Old Continent.

“I am going to do everything possible to go to Europe, whatever is in my hands and whatever it entails, I am going to do it because it is my dream and if I renounce my dream I would be betraying myself, then I am going to do everything to get out, but to Europe “Romo indicated in this interview.

He clarified that it is not that he is not happy in

Blue Cross

, but he elaborated that his objective is Europe. He also understands that by managing to leave with a current contract with Cruz Azul or free, if his level is not ideal, he will not be able to take the great leap he hopes for.

He wants to be part of the Mexican National Team

Although it has been in the calls of the Mexican team, you want to ensure in the same way with a good performance, your place,

then get the ticket to the World Cup

and clear all the doubts that arose in the second semester with notorious setbacks.