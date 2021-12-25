Jürgen Damm wants to play in Chivas, but Leaño would prefer this trunk

Jürgen Damm might not make it to Chivas despite wanting to sign with the Rebaño.

December 24, 2021 19:59 hs

Chivas continues without announcing a single reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 tournament, but there are players like Jurgen Damm that they do want to reach the Flock to seek to change the situation of the team, which has not entered the league in the last two tournaments.

But nevertheless, Chivas I would not be entirely convinced to sign Jurgen Damm Due to his high salary, who would earn more than $ 3 million in annual salary, but would support another player who has not produced any results in Chivas.

More from Chivas: The crack that another country’s team is looking for and could be a reinforcement of Chivas

Uriel antuna could not leave the Guadalajara, since media such as Record assure that Roberto Alvarado I would not want to go to Chivas, and for that reason, Marcelo Michel Leaño I would give confidence to Uriel antuna, who started in the friendly match that Chivas He played against Mineros de Zacatecas.

Uriel Antuna’s performance in Chivas

According to Transfermarkt, Uriel antuna has played 64 games in two years in Chivas, in which he has barely contributed 6 goals and 9 assists, a performance far from what would be expected for the 11 million dollars that Chivas paid for it in 2019 according to Transfermarkt.

More from Chivas: The Rayados player that Chivas longed for but would also lose